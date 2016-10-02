WISHRAM (AP) — A 48-year-old man from The Dalles, Ore., was fatally injured Saturday when he crashed a motorcycle and was struck by a pickup going the opposite direction on State Route 14.

The accident occurred just east of Wishram in Klickitat County, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Sean M. Kennedy died at the scene about 11:45 a.m., according to a patrol news release.

Kennedy was eastbound when he crossed the centerline on a curve and slid into the westbound lane, where the 1992 Suzuki VS4 was struck by a westbound Dodge Ram 2500, troopers said, blaming the crash on excessive speed.

The pickup driver — Justin L. Hill, 39, of Goldendale — was not hurt.

Kennedy wore a helmet, and Hill was wearing a seat belt, the news release said.

No charges are expected.