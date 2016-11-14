Police said a 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday after being stabbed multiple times during a street fight, according to the Marysville Police Department.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 11900 block of 51st Avenue Northeast, where a 17-year-old reportedly had been fighting with a 14-year-old boy when another teen jumped in and began stabbing the older boy, police said.

Both the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old stabbing suspect were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Everett, police said.

The investigation continues.