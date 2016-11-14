Police said a 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday after being stabbed multiple times during a street fight, according to the Marysville Police Department.
Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the 11900 block of 51st Avenue Northeast, where a 17-year-old reportedly had been fighting with a 14-year-old boy when another teen jumped in and began stabbing the older boy, police said.
Both the 14-year-old and the 15-year-old stabbing suspect were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Everett, police said.
The investigation continues.
Most Read Stories
- The medicinal properties of turmeric | The People's Pharmacy
- After loss to USC, Huskies fall to No. 7 in AP Top 25 poll
- Speaking out for drug war victims, Filipina goes into hiding VIEW
- With 56-21 win over Cal, WSU Cougars now in driver’s seat of Pac-12 North
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.