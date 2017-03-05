The victim was outside with a group when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired into the crowd, Lakewood police said.

A teenager is dead and three suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting late Friday in Lakewood, Pierce County.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of 83rd Avenue SW. Lakewood Police Department spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler said, in an email, the victim was outside with a group when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired into the crowd. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The teenager died Sunday, Lawler said.

Witnesses described the car to law enforcement, which was found at a Spanaway residence late Saturday, Lawler said. A warrant was served using SWAT to search the residence, but the suspects were not there. The car was seized.

Two males, ages 16 and 22, and a 16-year-old female were in custody by late Sunday, and no one else was being sought. Lawler said the victim and the suspects knew each other.