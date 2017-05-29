The teenage boy was critically wounded.

Everett police were investigating a reported road-rage incident Monday afternoon that apparently led to the shooting of a teenage boy who was critically wounded, a police spokesman said.

About 3:45 p.m., concerned motorists called 911 to report the incident near Casino Road and Evergreen Way involving a black Honda and a white Explorer, according to Everett Police spokesman Officer Aaron Snell.

Moments later, another 911 call came in reporting shots fired about a mile away in the 9000 block of Beverly Boulevard “involving nearly identical vehicles,” Snell said.

When officers arrived, they couldn’t find any cars, witnesses or suspects — but saw shell casings in the road, Snell said. Investigators were processing the scene for evidence when police learned a teenager had shown up at Providence Regional Medical Center-Everett with gunshot wounds, he said.

“That juvenile male was also associated with a black Honda,” Snell said.

The boy was listed in critical condition Monday evening, Snell said.

Meanwhile, police were still looking for the Explorer, its occupants and any witnesses, Snell said.