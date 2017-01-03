Seattle police arrested the teen Tuesday after they say he fired a gun in a convenience store early Monday.

A 17-year-old boy suspected of trying to rob a Queen Anne convenience store was arrested early Tuesday after Seattle police say he fired a gun in the store the day before.

Officers responded to the store in the 1600 block of Queen Anne Avenue North around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

A male clerk told investigators the teen demanded money with a gun, and that the clerk threw an empty milk crate at the 17-year-old, thinking the gun wasn’t real, police said.

Investigators say the teen fired a shot that nearly hit the clerk and struck coolers in the back of the store, police said. He fled.

The teen evaded officers until Tuesday morning, when police said they arrested and booked him into King County Juvenile Detention on suspicion of robbery.

