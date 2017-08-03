Seattle police say the man was texting a woman who has access to children as either a caregiver or baby-sitter.
TACOMA — Seattle police say a plane passenger contacted authorities as soon as his flight landed in California after he saw a fellow traveler texting someone about sexually exploiting children.
KCPQ-TV reports the passenger was flying Monday from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to San Jose, Calif., when he glanced over, read a man’s texts and took pictures of the conversation.
Police say the man was texting a woman who has access to children as either a caregiver or baby-sitter.
Police detained the man and the Seattle Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit found the woman and arrested her at a house in Tacoma. She was living with her ex-husband, his new wife and three children.
Both people were arrested in connection to the text messages, but no charges have been pressed as the investigation continues.
