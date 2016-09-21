A 50-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month surrendered to authorities Wednesday.

A 50-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

In an email, Robert Matuszewski of the FBI in Seattle said the man had surrendered. He was booked into Pierce County Jail around 1:15 p.m., jail records show.

Pierce County prosecutors previously charged the man with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Matuszewski. He had an active warrant for his arrest.

The charges say the suspect fatally shot a man after the two argued outside the home of a friend in the 1500 block of South L Street on Sept. 3, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

The man has an extensive criminal history, including a 1986 conviction in Oregon for manslaughter, the news outlet reported.

Authorities asked the public’s help in finding him after the fatal shooting this month