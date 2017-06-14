The suspect has been charged in at least two previous shootings, most recently in one outside a Kennewick, Washington, bar. The 2014 shooting left another man paralyzed, but a jury decided the shooting was in self-defense.
PENDLETON, Ore. — A man identified by Oregon police last month as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a father of three has been arrested.
Court records show 35-year-old Tyree Houfmuse of Tacoma faces charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old James Cragun, killed May 27 at an apartment complex in Hermiston, Ore.
The East Oregonian reports Houfmuse appeared in court Tuesday. His attorney asked to defer entering a plea until the defense had time to look at police reports.
Bail was set at $1 million.
Houfmuse has been charged in at least two previous shootings, most recently in one outside a Kennewick, Washington, bar. The 2014 shooting left another man paralyzed, but a jury decided Houfmuse acted in self-defense.