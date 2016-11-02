The boy suffered a fractured skull, missing teeth, cuts and abrasions and was listed as in critical condition as of Tuesday

TACOMA — A Tacoma man has been accused of critically injuring a trick-or-treater by hitting the boy with his SUV.

The News Tribune reports that 38-year-old Kasey Gunnarson was arraigned Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court and charged with vehicular assault. His bail has been set at $20,000.

Police say the boy was holding his father’s hand and crossing the street when Gunnarson hit him Monday night. Gunnarson told officers he had smoked marijuana and drank alcohol before driving, according to the charges.

Deputy Prosecutor Tim Jones says Gunnarson was cooperative and remorseful at the scene.

The boy suffered a fractured skull, missing teeth, cuts and abrasions and is listed as in critical condition was of Tuesday.