Andrew Anthony Rivera was arrested at a Billings motel in 2016 after a law enforcement investigation led to online communications with a person offering sex for money.
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Washington state man has pleaded guilty to federal charges alleging he brought a woman to Montana to work as a prostitute.
The Billings Gazette reports 23-year-old Andrew Anthony Rivera of Tacoma pleaded guilty Monday to transportation of a person with the intent to engage in criminal activity. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second charge and recommend a prison sentence of two to eight years as part of a plea agreement.
Prosecutors say a woman at the motel told officers she traveled from Washington with Rivera to engage in prostitution. She said he kept most of her earnings from the criminal activity.
