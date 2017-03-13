The graffiti was tagged onto at least six cars as well as trees, sidewalks, fences and garages in the Richmond neighborhood of southeast Portland.

PORTLAND — Police are investigating a flurry of swastika vandalism in a Portland neighborhood.

Sgt. Pete Simpson said Monday morning that hate graffiti was tagged onto at least six cars as well as trees, sidewalks, fences and garages in the Richmond neighborhood of southeast Portland.

One witness reported seeing a man with a backpack in the area shortly before noticing the graffiti. Police responded at 8:15 a.m., but did not find the person of interest.