The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Burien on Saturday.
The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 12400 block of First Avenue South. A passing motorist discovered the victim lying next to the street and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Debris left at the scene, including the driver’s-side mirror, indicates the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is likely a black Honda SUV, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 206-296-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
