The gold Infiniti SUV was allegedly used to run down a 22-year-old man at a Sammamish park last week.

The King County Sheriff’s Office recovered a gold Infiniti SUV in Renton on Thursday night that was allegedly used to run down a 22-year-old man last week at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish.

Detectives had been looking for the vehicle since Jan. 25, when Moises Radcliffe was struck after firing shots at the SUV carrying a group of suspected car prowlers who had allegedly broken into his car and stolen his girlfriend’s purse.

Ka’Deidre Rials, a 23-year-old Kent woman, is the alleged driver who killed Radcliffe and has been charged with felony hit-and-run, second-degree identity theft and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowl. Rials’ alleged car-prowl accomplices, two girls, ages 16 and 17, have also been arrested in connection with the incident. A 16-year-old boy — who detectives wanted to interview — was arrested on a firearms charge and a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in a confrontation with detectives investigating Radcliffe’s death.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West said detectives will seek a warrant to search the SUV. She couldn’t immediately provide further details about the vehicle’s recovery.