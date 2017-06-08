King County prosecutors describe the Kent shooting, where the suspects shot hundreds of rounds from high-powered rifles and handguns, as an attempted “thrill killing.”

Several suspects have been arrested for shooting hundreds of rounds from high-powered rifles and handguns at a family in Kent, then a home they believed was affiliated with a gang and even a couple delivering newspapers.

King County prosecutors describe the Kent shooting on April 24 as an attempted “thrill killing.”

Two suspects, a 17-year-old male and 23-year-old woman, opened fire on a Kent family with an AK-47 style rifle bought that same day.

Seattle police report the suspects and another male suspect, 18, also fired 50 rounds at a home in the block of 3900 S. Juneau St. on April 30, mistakenly believing a gang rival lived there. A teacher living in the home wasn’t injured.

Days later, the same suspects fired rounds at an oncoming vehicle in the 6800 block of Holly Park Drive South.

The three suspects then unleashed another 41 rounds from an AK-47 and AR-15 rifle at 3 a.m. the next morning at an elderly couple delivering newspapers from their vehicle, Seattle police said. The male victim was struck in the chest and shoulder and the female victim suffered injuries from broken glass.

Police linked the shootings through forensic analysis. The three suspects are facing multiple charges, including assault and weapons possession.