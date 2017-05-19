The worker said he was stabbed after following the suspect out of the store.

A worker at a Federal Way Walmart was stabbed late Friday by a shoplifting suspect, according to South King Fire & Rescue and KING 5.

The employee was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to fire officials. No information was available on his condition.

The employee, a loss-prevention officer, said he followed a female shoplifting suspect out of the store, according to KING. He was stabbed in the abdomen, and bystanders stopped the suspect until police arrived, KING reported.

The store is at 34520 16th Avenue South.