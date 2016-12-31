The man on the motorcycle was taken to Harborview Medical Center after with life-threatening injuries.

New Year’s Eve incidents started early in Seattle, with two cars, a motorcycle and a telephone pole all hit Saturday afternoon by a suspected drunken driver, police said.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to Harborview Medical Center after 4 p.m. with life-threatening injuries, said Seattle police Detective Mark Jamieson.

Jamieson said that after the first crash at Northeast 45th Street and Roosevelt Way Northeast, where no injuries were reported, the driver took off south on Roosevelt and rammed his car into the motorcycle at Northeast 42nd.

“The collision was pretty significant — he was driving at a high rate of speed — and the chain reaction caused the motorcycle to hit the car in front of him,” said Jamieson.

He said the passengers in the car in front were only slightly injured.

The driver then headed west on Northeast 42nd and hit a telephone pole at Ninth Avenue Northeast.

“At some point the suspect got on the phone and called 911 to report the collision. He walked back to the scene at 42nd and Roosevelt,” Jamieson said. “He actually interacted with an officer for a few minutes and took off running. The officer was able to take him into custody, and he’s under arrest, being processed for DUI.”