New Year’s Eve trouble started early, with two cars, a motorcycle and a telephone pole all hit Saturday afternoon in incidents with one suspected drunken driver, a man in his 20s, police said.

Seattle police Detective Mark Jamieson said that after the first crash with a car at Northeast 45th Street and Roosevelt Way Northeast, where no injuries were reported, the driver took off south on Roosevelt and rammed his Honda SUV into the motorcycle at Northeast 42nd.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to Harborview Medical Center after 4 p.m. with life-threatening injuries, said Jamieson.

“The collision was pretty significant — he (the suspected drunken driver) was driving at a high rate of speed — and the chain reaction caused the motorcycle to hit the car in front of him,” said Jamieson.

The passengers in the car in front were only slightly injured.

The suspected drunken driver then headed west on Northeast 42nd and hit a telephone pole at Ninth Avenue Northeast.

“At some point the suspect got on the phone and called 911 to report the collision. He walked back to the scene at 42nd and Roosevelt,” Jamieson said. “He actually interacted with an officer for a few minutes and took off running. The officer was able to take him into custody, and he’s under arrest, being processed for DUI.”