Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont., is accused of holding up at least six banks since 2012 in Washington, California Idaho, Nebraska and Iowa.

A federal grand jury in Seattle has brought the first bank robbery and weapons charges against a man the FBI says is the “AK-47 bandit” who held up banks in five states, including Washington.

The indictment filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle accuses 39-year-old Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont., of using an AK-47 rifle to steal $15,000 in North Bend in 2012.

That is one of at least six banks Gathercole is suspected of robbing since 2012.

Gathercole is being held in Lexington, Neb., on unrelated charges that he fired on a Kansas state trooper who was trying to pull him over last month.

FBI agents found seven homemade bombs in a raid of his Montana home.

It is not clear whether Gathercole has hired an attorney for the federal case.

Last week, San Bernardino County, Calif., prosecutors said they planned to charge Gathercole with attempted murder of a police officer for the shooting of a Chino police officer during a 2012 bank robbery.