Willie J. Carter is wanted by police in connection with a Wednesday assault in Bremerton.
Police in Bremerton are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted on charges of felony assault, domestic violence and burglary, according to the Police Department.
Willie J. Carter was last spotted fleeing the scene of the assault Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Sheridan Road, police said. Police described him as 5-foot-11, weighing about 150 pounds.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants and was armed with a handgun, police said.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact Bremerton police.
