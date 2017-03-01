The suspect was arrested Monday in a homeless camp after he allegedly walked into the home of strangers and woke them up, police said.

Less than 15 hours after Asfawesan Dres was released from the King County Jail, Seattle police say he raped a young woman in her bedroom after entering her University District apartment through an unlocked front door.

Dres, a 34-year-old man, refused to appear in King County District Court on Wednesday, so bail was not set as a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of rape, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. He remains in jail pending a charging decision in the sexual-assault case and is to make his next court appearance Thursday.

Dres was charged with residential burglary Wednesday for an incident that happened four days after the rape that led to his arrest.

Jail records show that Dres was released with conditions from the King County Jail at 7:25 p.m. on Feb. 22 after being booked on investigation of vehicle theft and for failing to appear in court on a prior felony drug charge, the records show.

The rape occurred around 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue Northeast. The woman was still in bed when her roommate left to go to class, says the probable-cause statement outlining the police case against Dres.

It’s not uncommon for the door to be unlocked for a short period of time because the woman usually leaves for class soon after her roommate, the statement says.

The victim woke up to find a stranger in her bedroom. He raped her as she cried and told him “no,” according to the statement.

After the assault, the man apologized and “fist-bumped” the woman, then walked out the front door, the statement says.

The woman called 911 and provided a detailed description of the suspect and his clothing.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, four days after the alleged rape, a man walked into a couple’s bedroom in a house in the 5600 block of 15th Avenue Northeast, a half-mile from the victim’s apartment, say charging papers filed in the burglary case. He turned on the lights, waking the couple, then entered a second bedroom, waking another resident, charging papers say.

He was escorted out, and the residents called 911, providing police with a description of the suspect and his clothing that matched the description provided earlier by the rape victim, according to the charging papers and probable-cause statement.

Nothing was stolen, and there were no signs of forced entry, the charges say.

A few hours later, police officers were checking out a homeless encampment near Northeast 50th Street and Seventh Avenue Northeast and spotted Dres seated on a chair, the charges say. The officers — who had heard the burglary call over their police radios and recalled seeing a bulletin that had been distributed after the rape — noted that Dres matched the witness descriptions and was wearing the same clothing described in each of the incidents, charging papers say.

He was arrested, and one of the victims of the burglary was brought to the scene and identified Dres as the man who had been inside his house, according to the charges.

The rape victim also picked Dres out of a police photo montage, says the probable cause-statement in the sexual-assault case.