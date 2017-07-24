A 41-year-old felon from California is accused of crawling through a window and raping an 83-year-old woman at a SeaTac assisted-living facility.

A California felon waived his first appearance in King County District Court on Monday as a judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of rape, assault and burglary in connection with the attack on an 83-year-old woman in SeaTac, according to prosecutors.

Though bail was set at $750,000, the 41-year-old is being held without bail for violating conditions of his community custody from earlier criminal convictions, jail records show.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been formally charged.

Convicted in California of two counts of second-degree robbery, possession of stolen property and attempting to elude a police vehicle, the 41-year-old had his supervision transferred to Washington in February 2015, according to the state Department of Corrections.

He was on active supervision at the time of his arrest Saturday night by University of Washington police, who responded to a man causing a disturbance on the platform of the UW light-rail station. UW police determined the man was wanted in connection with the alleged rape that occurred two days earlier, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, the victim was sitting in a chair in her first-floor unit of an assisted-living facility in the 21200 block of Pacific Highway South when a man removed the screen from her window and climbed inside, says the statement of probable cause outlining the police case against the suspect.

According to the statement:

The man pulled the woman from her chair, threw her on the floor and raped her. He also choked her and repeatedly struck her in the head and face. The woman was then forced into the shower and told to stay there — and was later found in the shower by a facility staff member.

The man fled out the same window he used to enter the unit, the statement says. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for two brain bleeds and other injuries, the statement says.

Fingerprints found on the woman’s window matched the suspect, whose last known address is an apartment a half-mile north of the assisted-living facility, the statement says. She identified the man from a police photo montage and also described his clothing, the probable-cause statement says.

Jail records show that the suspect had been booked into the King County Jail on a felony drug charge on July 16 and was granted a conditional release on July 17, three days before the attack.