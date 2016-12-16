Ernesto Lee Rivas has an extensive criminal record that stretches back to the early 1990s, according to court records.

After Ernesto Lee Rivas pleaded guilty in 1998 in a deal with Yakima County prosecutors that saved him from a life sentence, he turned to a police detective and said with a smile, “Oh, by the way, does that mean I got four balls and a walk?”

Rivas was sentenced to 15 years in prison and avoided a three-strikes conviction, which would have sent him to prison for the rest of his life. A Yakima police detective protested the deal, calling Rivas a “predator.”

Rivas is suspected of shooting a Mount Vernon police officer in the head Thursday night. The 44-year-old was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police, Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich said Friday morning.

Rivas was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail for investigation of attempted first-degree murder during a Friday morning court hearing. The prosecutor’s office has until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to file formal charges.

The officer, 61, remains in critical condition in the intensive-care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg Friday morning. He has not been identified.

The officer was shot about 5:30 p.m. Thursday while responding to reports of a shooting near at a home near East Fir Street and North Laventure Road, authorities said.

Hours after the shooting, Rivas remained barricaded inside the home and continued to fire shots, authorities said.

Rivas’ criminal history stretches back to the early 1990s, court records show. In 1997, he was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and second-degree theft in Yakima County Superior Court. Rivas pleaded guilty to unlawful firearm possession in 2011.

In 1998, Rivas was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in the abduction and interrogation of four people he believed stole a woman’s necklace, according to The Yakima Herald-Republic.

In a last-minute agreement with Yakima County prosecutors, Rivas pleaded guilty to three charges in exchange for the dismissal of 10 other charges that would have sent him to prison for life, the newspaper reported.

Rivas pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful imprisonment and one count of second-degree theft. The judge ordered Rivas to serve the maximum sentence under state law.

The newspaper said the sentence angered Yakima police Detective Eric Walls, who in a statement to the judge described Rivas as a dangerous criminal who never should be allowed to leave prison.

“He is a prime example of a predator, and I want the court to know this (plea agreement) angers me,” Walls said. “He deserves a lot more.”’

Rivas said he took the plea deal to avoid the three strikes. “I take this plea bargain to avoid a third strike,” Rivas said.

Turning to Walls, sitting a few feet away, Rivas then smiled, the newspaper reported. “Oh, by the way, does that mean I got four balls and a walk?”

Rivas and another man were arrested after the Aug. 12, 1997, incident in which four people allege they were held at gunpoint — with one claiming to be bound at the hands and feet — and grilled for three hours about a missing necklace belonging to another man’s girlfriend.

After his arrest, Rivas had several run-ins with other inmates at the Yakima County jail, the newspaper reported. Rivas was investigated by corrections officers who said they had evidence the tattooed inmate had smuggled a shank, or small knife, into his jail cell. However, no weapon was ever found.