Jason Obermiller, 32, was arrested Tuesday after a resident called the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to report a strange vehicle parked outside his cabin.
WORLEY, Idaho — A man suspected of killing a 2-year-old girl in Washington state last week has been arrested in Idaho.
KXLY-TV in Spokane says Jason Obermiller was arrested Tuesday after a resident called the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to report a strange vehicle parked outside his cabin in the Worley area. Deputies recognized the vehicle in connection with Obermiller and took him into custody.
The 32-year-old is expected to make a court appearance in Kootenai County on Wednesday.
Adalynn Hoyt died of injuries to her abdomen in a Spokane County home on Sept. 13. According to court documents, the girl’s mother told investigators she left the toddler and other children with Obermiller, her ex-boyfriend, while she went drinking.
Most Read Stories
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Injury updates for Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett and RB Thomas Rawls
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Seattle City Council approves worker-scheduling law VIEW
- Suspect is shot and captured in New York-area bombings VIEW
The girl’s three siblings are in state custody.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.