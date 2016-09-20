Jason Obermiller, 32, was arrested Tuesday after a resident called the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to report a strange vehicle parked outside his cabin.

WORLEY, Idaho — A man suspected of killing a 2-year-old girl in Washington state last week has been arrested in Idaho.

KXLY-TV in Spokane says Jason Obermiller was arrested Tuesday after a resident called the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office to report a strange vehicle parked outside his cabin in the Worley area. Deputies recognized the vehicle in connection with Obermiller and took him into custody.

The 32-year-old is expected to make a court appearance in Kootenai County on Wednesday.

Adalynn Hoyt died of injuries to her abdomen in a Spokane County home on Sept. 13. According to court documents, the girl’s mother told investigators she left the toddler and other children with Obermiller, her ex-boyfriend, while she went drinking.

The girl’s three siblings are in state custody.