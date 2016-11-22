Police used a Taser on the 35-year-old woman after she became combative at a Hoquiam group home.

HOQUIAM — Officials are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman who struggled with police.

Police say the woman became unresponsive after officers used a Taser on her and got her onto the floor and handcuffed her Monday, KOMO TV reported Tuesday.

Police were initially called to a group home in Hoquiam to respond to a fight between two female residents. While an ambulance was called for a 53-year-old woman, police say the 35-year-old woman, who has not been identified, became combative and began fighting with officers, who called for backup, used the Taser and continued struggling with her.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is helping police investigate the death and the two officers who were involved have been reassigned to administrative duties.