EVERETT — Authorities say a 59-year-old man arrested in connection with an Everett woman’s death has been released from jail after detectives confirmed his alibi.

Snohomish County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Friday the man provided detectives with a credible account of where he was at the time of the crime.

The (Everett) Herald reports a 54-year-old woman who told detectives she watched him attack the woman remains in jail on $250,000 bail.

Ireton says detectives are looking at several “persons of interest.”

The body of a 50-year-old woman was discovered beneath a mattress in her home south of Everett early Tuesday. She suffered multiple stab wounds.

The man’s attorney Anna Goykhman says her client was the victim of a rush to judgment by police and an attempt by a witness to frame him for the killing.