An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest Monday of a Burien man wanted on a $5 million warrant in connection with the fatal shooting of two men in March.

A Burien man wanted in connection with a double homicide in March in Seattle’s Pioneer Square was arrested Monday morning in Federal Way.

Darion Lipsey, 22, was wanted on a $5 million warrant after prosecutors charged him last month with two counts of first-degree murder.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Beatrice Pharr said an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers was received Monday morning, pointing deputies to a general location where Lipsey was believed to be.

Darion Lipsey (Department of Corrections)

After setting up surveillance in the area mentioned in the tip, one officer assigned to the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force recognized Lipsey — despite the fact he was wearing a wig and glasses at the time — as a passenger in a vehicle, Pharr said.

The vehicle was pulled over and Lipsey was arrested without incident around 10 a.m., she said. Pharr couldn’t provide an exact location, but said Lipsey was arrested off South 272nd Street in Federal Way, then taken to Seattle police headquarters to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

Charging papers say Lipsey — who is known on the streets as “Memphis,” “Little D” and “D-Bo” — went looking for Isaiah Whitmore, 24, on March 30 after being involved in an argument hours earlier, when Whitmore apparently pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot Lipsey. Lipsey drove around downtown with a companion “waiting for an opportunity to confront Whitmore,” say charging papers.

According to the charges:

Lipsey, the passenger in a beige Buick Regal, spotted Whitmore and Hersey Purvis, 28, in the 400 block of Second Avenue Extension South around 5:30 a.m. March 30. Lipsey directed the driver to pull into an alley south of Yesler Way, then jumped out of the car and told his friend to drive to the end of the alley and wait for him there.

Witnesses later told detectives that Lipsey then approached Whitmore and extended his arm as if to shake hands with Whitmore, “but instead pulled out a handgun and shot him” four times, twice in the head. While Lipsey was shooting Whitmore, Purvis “moved into the line of fire” and was shot twice in the chest.

Lipsey ran back to the alley, jumped in the Buick and yelled for the driver to “Go, go, go!”

Whitmore died at the scene and Purvis died a short time later at Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses, video-surveillance footage from nearby buildings and the Buick — impounded by Renton police in April following the driver’s arrest on unknown charges — all led to the identification of Lipsey as the suspected gunman, say the charges.

Lipsey had pleaded guilty to attempted residential burglary in August but failed to show up in court for his sentencing on Sept. 2, court records show.