The Tacoma woman is accused of fatally shooting her former roommate at a White Center apartment building early Tuesday during a party thrown by the victim.

A 28-year-old Tacoma woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in White Center this week was released from the King County Jail on Thursday while detectives look for additional witnesses, according to prosecutors and the Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Tacoma woman arrived at a party that was thrown by Lisa Jackson, her former roommate, at Jackson’s apartment in the 10700 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, says the statement of probable cause filed in the case. The Tacoma woman intended to pick up some of her belongings but left the party after about 15 minutes because Jackson was growing increasingly upset with her, the statement says.

The two women ended up arguing in the parking lot. Jackson, 28, was armed with a handgun, but at some point someone took the gun from Jackson and gave it to the other woman, says the statement.

Sheriff’s detectives say the Tacoma woman later told them she went to put the handgun in the glove box of her car when Jackson charged at her. She says she put her arms up to shield her face and then “heard a loud bang,” according to the probable-cause statement. Jackson, who suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, died at the scene.

Following the shooting, many of Jackson’s guests attacked the other woman, pinning her to the ground until deputies arrived, the statement says.

Deputies recovered the handgun, which turned out to be stolen, says the statement.

Though a judge found probable cause to hold the woman on investigation of second-degree murder, she was released from jail pending additional investigation, according to prosecutors. The Seattle Times is not naming the woman because she has not been charged with a crime.

Asked if the shooting was possibly an accident or committed in self-defense, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West said detectives “are looking at all angles” and are still trying to interview a couple witnesses they have so far been unable to locate.