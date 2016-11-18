The victims were shot outside a 7-Eleven on Third Avenue between Pike and Pine streets on Nov. 9.

Seattle police have identified a suspect in the shooting last week that injured five people.

Alrick Hollingsworth Jr., 18, is being sought on a warrant. Police say he is 5-feet-5 and 160 pounds.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Nov. 9 outside a 7-Eleven store on Third Avenue between Pike and Pine streets, near a major bus stop.

Witnesses said some people were arguing when the gunman began to walk away, and then turned around and fired into the crowd.

The five victims range in age from their 20s to 50s, and they suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, chest and neck.

Sharon Keith, manager of the 7-Eleven, said she heard what “sounded like firecrackers” and told everyone to get down. She locked the doors and looked outside.

“I saw multiple people down, bleeding,” she said.