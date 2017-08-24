The victim’s body was discovered at the Emerald Motel on Saturday morning.

Seattle police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man at an Aurora Avenue North motel last weekend.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested Thursday in Ballard, police wrote in a news release. The man will be booked into jail for investigation of homicide, according to police.

An employee discovered the victim Saturday morning at the Emerald Motel in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North, police said. The victim, 48, has not been identified.

The cause and manner of the man’s death have not been released.

.