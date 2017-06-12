Police believe the suspect was also involved in an unrelated assault earlier in the day involving a passenger on a bus.
MARYSVILLE — A shooting Sunday outside a Marysville apartment complex left a 59-year-old man dead.
The (Everett) Herald reports the shooting occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Marysville police Cmdr. Mark Thomas says a suspect was arrested nearby.
Thomas says police believe that suspect was also involved in an unrelated assault earlier in the day involving a passenger on a bus.
Police had responded to a confrontation between two passengers leaving a Community Transit bus earlier in the day, and a suspect brandished a firearm, but no shots were fired.
Soon after, police say the same suspect fatally shot the man at the apartment.
He was booked into the jail on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.