Police were called to the encampment in a wooded area south of downtown Monday afternoon for what was initially reported as drug overdose. Police now say the victim died after he had been assaulted.

Seattle police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Monday at a homeless encampment.

In investigating the man’s death, detectives determined the victim had been assaulted in the encampment, police said. The suspect was arrested for investigation of homicide and booked into the King County Jail.

Authorities were called to the encampment in a wooded area Monday afternoon for what was initially reported as drug overdose along Highway 509 near Cloverdale Street south of downtown.

The man’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

With 48 homeless deaths recorded at the end of April, King County is already more than halfway toward the total number in all 2016.