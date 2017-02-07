The victim, a Redmond woman, suffered serious injuries to her face and a dislocated elbow.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the violent attack on a woman last August in Marymoor Park, but authorities are releasing few details.

Detectives said a DNA hit led to identification of the suspect, according to a news release from the King County Sheriff’s Office. However, the news release said the King County Prosecutor’s Office has requested that no additional information be released.

The victim, a Redmond woman, was walking her dog on the trail near the 5100 block of Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast around 7 p.m. Aug. 5 when a man jumped out of some bushes and grabbed her, according to a news release.

The man punched the woman several times and dragged her into tall grass east of the trail. The woman fought the suspect and yelled as he continued to punch her, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

A man walking on the trail nearby scared off the attacker.

The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and a dislocated elbow and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as white and in his mid-40s, about 5-feet-10, with a medium build, blue eyes and possibly balding or thin hair. He was wearing a green and brown sleeveless shirt, and unknown color pants or cargo shorts.

The Sheriff’s Office said the attacker had a tattoo on one arm and he left his shoes at the scene of the attack. He was described as possibly homeless or transient.

The Sheriff’s Office later released a sketch of the suspect.