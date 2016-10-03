The suspect is a felon prohibited from owning firearms, police said.
Seattle police have arrested a man suspected of a drive-by shooting Saturday in the New Holly neighborhood.
A witness called 911 just before 3 p.m. to report hearing gunshots outside her home on 38th Avenue South, police said. When she looked outside she saw a man holding a gun out a car window just before driving away, according to police.
The gunshots struck the witness’s home as well as a car parked in her driveway, police said.
The witness provided police with a description of the gunman, and officers were able to identify a possible suspect.
Police went to the home of the possible suspect and found that he matched the woman’s description.
The suspect, described by police as a felon prohibited from possessing firearms, was booked him into King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.
