The suspect is a felon prohibited from owning firearms, police said.

Seattle police have arrested a man suspected of a drive-by shooting Saturday in the New Holly neighborhood.

A witness called 911 just before 3 p.m. to report hearing gunshots outside her home on 38th Avenue South, police said. When she looked outside she saw a man holding a gun out a car window just before driving away, according to police.

The gunshots struck the witness’s home as well as a car parked in her driveway, police said.

The witness provided police with a description of the gunman, and officers were able to identify a possible suspect.

Police went to the home of the possible suspect and found that he matched the woman’s description.

The suspect, described by police as a felon prohibited from possessing firearms, was booked him into King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.