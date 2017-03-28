The officer was arrested earlier this month after a woman reported he had pinned her to the ground, leaving bruises and threatened her repeatedly.

SUNNYSIDE, Yakima County — A Sunnyside police officer has resigned amid an investigation into domestic-violence allegations.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Officer Anthony Russell resigned Monday. He has been on paid leave since October while the department investigates policy violations in connection to domestic disturbances.

Russell is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail at the Yakima County jail on domestic-violence charges.

He was arrested earlier this month after a woman reported that he had pinned her to the ground, leaving bruises, and had threatened her repeatedly.

The alleged incident was in January, but the Herald-Republic says it wasn’t the first time police say they were called to his home to investigate reports of domestic violence.

Russell had been on the force for about eight years.