Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute in November.

TACOMA (AP) — A street in a city park will soon be named in honor of slain Tacoma Police officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez.

The News Tribune reports that the street winds through Stewart Heights Park and past a police substation where Gutierrez worked.

Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell says the lane represents a safe entrance past a police substation to a park that Gutierrez was proud of protecting.

Gutierrez was shot and killed Nov. 30 while responding to a domestic dispute. The suspected gunman was killed by a sheriff’s marksman, ending an 11-hour standoff.

Gutierrez spent most of his career patrolling the city’s east side.

The street will be renamed this summer after the MetroParks Tacoma board made the decision at a board meeting last week.