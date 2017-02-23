The bullet crashed through the Redmond woman’s home and bounced off her head. She suffered a minor injury.

BEND, Ore. — Police say a Central Oregon woman suffered a small bump when a stray bullet crashed into her home and bounced off her head.

The Redmond Police Department says the woman was watching television Monday when the shot was fired. The bullet went through a wall of her neighbor’s home and a fence before entering the woman’s home. It went through a picture frame and had slowed significantly by the time it hit her.

Redmond police Lt. Curtis Chambers told The Bulletin it was like having a small rock thrown at you.

The victim said the incident was being overblown and declined further comment.

The victim’s neighbor was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Police say he wasn’t shooting at anyone.