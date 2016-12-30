The forklift was used to knock over and damage the machine. No suspects were identified, and bank representatives said they did not believe any money was taken.
A forklift was stolen from a nearby construction site and then used to knock over and damage an ATM in Ballard on Friday morning, police said.
No suspects were identified, and representatives from the ATM’s bank said they did not believe any money was taken, Seattle police detective Mark Jamieson said in a news release.
Officers responded to an alarm about 5 a.m. when they discovered the damage.
The incident was the second of its kind in recent weeks. On Christmas morning, another forklift was “hot-wired” and used on Aurora Avenue North, near North 125th Street, to damage an ATM. But again, no money was believed to have been taken.
