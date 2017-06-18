The Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $1.5 million to the family of a man who was stomped to death in state prison in Monroe.
MONROE (AP) — The state Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $1.5 million to the family of a man who was stomped to death in state prison in Monroe.
The Daily Herald of Everett reports that the federal lawsuit accused corrections officers to protect 45-year-old Gordon Powell, of Centralia, from being beaten to death at the Monroe Correctional Complex in May 2015.
A spokesman for the Washington Department of Corrections confirmed a settlement was reached June 12 but added that the agency did not admit liability.
Benjamin Price was charged with aggravated first-degree murder in connection to Price’s death. He was found incompetent to stand trial and is receiving treatment at Western State Hospital.
Price has a long history of mental illness. He was serving a 12-year term for killing Dawn Ruger in 2006 and hiding her body in rural Whatcom County at the time of the 2015 prison attack.
