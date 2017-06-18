The Washington State Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $1.5 million to the family of a man stomped to death in prison.

The state Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $1.5 million to the family of a man who was stomped to death in state prison in Monroe.

The Daily Herald of Everett reported that the federal lawsuit accused corrections officers of failing to protect 45-year-old Gordon Powell, of Centralia, from being beaten to death by a fellow inmate at the Monroe Correctional Complex in May 2015.

A spokesman for the Washington Department of Corrections confirmed a settlement was reached June 12 but added that the agency did not admit liability.

Benjamin Price was charged with aggravated first-degree murder in connection with Powell’s death. He was found incompetent to stand trial and is receiving treatment at Western State Hospital.

Price has a long history of mental illness. At the time of the 2015 prison attack, he was serving a 12-year term for killing Dawn Ruger in 2006 and hiding her body in rural Whatcom County.