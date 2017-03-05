State testing to determine if wells were contaminated with manure following a flood from a local dairy farm; residents told to boil their water

OUTLOOK, Wash. (AP) — Washington State officials on Saturday collected water samples from about a dozen Outlook-area wells looking for possible contamination, a state Department of Agriculture representative said.

The samples, from a mix of private and public wells, will help determine whether the wells were polluted by floodwater that was possibly contaminated by manure.

Last Tuesday, floodwaters that authorities believe came from a nearby dairy field swamped an area of this unincorporated community of about 300 people, just west of Sunnyside. Health officials issued an advisory that residents should not drink local water. That restriction is expected to remain in place until Tuesday.

The Agriculture Department hopes to have test results returned by Wednesday, said Ignacio Marquez, a regional assistant to the agency’s director. Bottled water was to be available to the public starting Saturday afternoon from near the post office in Outlook, Marquez said.

The Yakima Health District and the state departments of Agriculture, Ecology and Health are working together to address the situation.