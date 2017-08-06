Democratic Sen. Sam Hunt agreed to pay a fine and investigative costs for violating campaign disclosure laws; he says the violations were not “willful.”

OLYMPIA (AP) — A state Democratic senator has agreed to pay a fine for violating campaign disclosure laws last year.

The Olympian reported that the state attorney general’s office alleged earlier this year that Sen. Sam Hunt failed to report in-kind contributions, expenditures and incurred debts quickly enough while running in the November 2016 election.

Hunt had previously told the newspaper the violations were not “willful.”

According to court documents, the fine in Washington for violating campaign disclosure is $2,735. However, half of the fine was suspended for four years as long as Hunt doesn’t violate disclosure laws during that time period.

Along with the fine, Hunt has also agreed to pay $3,740 to cover the cost of the investigation and court costs.