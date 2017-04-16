Man walking away from disabled vehicle run down and killed by ‘unknown vehicle,’ says report

A 39-year-old man walking away from a disabled vehicle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday on a ramp leading off State Route 167 in Auburn, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The patrol has not released the identity of the man, pending notification of next of kin, according to a report.

The WSP said the victim was dead at the scene. A report said only that an “unknown vehicle” was involved.

The man was walking northbound at the end of a ramp from SR167 onto westbound State Route 18 when he was struck. The accident was reported at 3:55 a.m., according to the report.