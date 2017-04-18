Two of the Renton man’s 10 previous convictions for driving under the influence are felonies, according to the state Department of Licensing.

A 59-year-old Renton man was arrested early Friday for what turned out his 11th arrest for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI), according to the Washington State Patrol.

A trooper and a trooper cadet were on an exit ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to Albro Place investigating a report of smoke in the area around 2 a.m. Friday, Trooper Rick Johnson wrote in a news release.

Inexplicably, a green sedan driven by Dean K. Hermsen pulled up behind the troopers on the shoulder and the driver got out of the vehicle, the release says. The trooper contacted Hermsen and conducted field-sobriety tests, which indicated he was impaired, according to Johnson.

Hermsen was placed under arrest for investigation of DUI.

A subsequent check with the state Department of Licensing revealed that Hermsen’s criminal history includes 10 prior DUIs, two of them felonies, Johnson wrote. Hermsen was also required to have an ignition interlock device, but there wasn’t one installed in the green sedan he was driving, the news release says.

The troopers obtained a search warrant to draw Hermsen’s blood, and toxicology tests are pending from the State Patrol Crime Lab.

Jail records show Hermsen remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.