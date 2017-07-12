The trooper has been with the State Patrol for nearly 18 years. He is on paid administrative assignment, standard procedure during investigations that involve the use of a firearm while on duty.

The State Patrol has identified Trooper John A. Pierce as the officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old man who, authorities say, advanced at troopers with a knife alongside Interstate 5 in Lacey on Saturday.

Pierce, 39, has been with the State Patrol for nearly 18 years and is on paid administrative assignment, standard procedure during investigations that involve the use of a firearm while on duty.

The man killed was earlier identified by the Thurston County Coroner’s Office as Michael Anthony Rude, of Kent, a reservist with the Washington National Guard.

According to his Facebook page, Rude worked as a mail handler at the U.S. Postal Service and Curlew Job Corps. He attended Highline High School.

The incident began at 6:13 a.m. when Rude called 911 while driving along Highway 167 in King County, according to the State Patrol. He told a dispatcher that he was distraught, suicidal and had a knife. He also indicated that he was speeding and wanted to attack any police officer who pulled him over.

According to the State Patrol, the man got out of the car and advanced on troopers with a knife before one of three or four troopers at the scene fired his weapon.