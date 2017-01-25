The Columbia County man has been an officer at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla since 2008.
DAYTON, Columbia County — A Washington state corrections officer is accused of child rape and child molestation in Columbia County.
The Union Bulletin reports that 33-year-old Benjamin G. Smith, of Dayton, was arrested at his home Monday.
Smith was charged in Columbia County Superior Court with third-degree rape of a child, as well as second- and third-degree child molestation.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack says additional charges might be filed after officers complete their investigation.
A corrections spokeswoman, Shari Hall, says Smith has been an officer at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla since 2008.
A message left with a lawyer appointed to defend Smith, Rachel Cortez, was not immediately returned. Cortez’s office said it was too soon for her to comment.
Smith is being held on $100,000 bail at the Franklin County Jail.
His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 1.
