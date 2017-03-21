The settlement is believed to be one of the largest paid by the state’s Department of Early Learning, according to a news release issued by attorneys for the victims.

The state of Washington has agreed to pay $1.87 million to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of four children who were sexually assaulted at a Marysville day-care center.

The suit accused the agency, which oversees the state’s day-care licensing, of failing to properly investigate the personal and work history of the owner, Anne “Ladale” Moore, in Idaho before granting her a day-care license in Washington.

Moore’s All Hours Daycare closed soon after law-enforcement investigators received reports that her then-18-year-old son, Dakota Wilson, had been sexually assaulting children at the center, according to the news release.

In 2011, Snohomish County prosecutors charged Wilson with two counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of first-degree child rape. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges of assault, the news release said.

According to the lawsuit, Wilson had been accused of sexually abusing children at a day care Moore previously operated in Idaho in 2004.

Other allegations of abuse and neglect against Moore’s day care were also substantiated by Idaho child-protection investigators, the news release said.

Moore closed the Boise business and opened All Hours Daycare in 2008.

“Moore’s day care in Idaho had major violations which should have sent up unmistakable red flags and prevented All Hours Daycare from ever opening in this state,” Mike Pfau, one of the attorneys for the children, said in a statement.

Pfau said Idaho records listing problems with Moore’s business, including Wilson’s past sexual abuse, were available to the Department of Early Learning employees had they checked.

“Washington licensers really dropped the ball,” Pfau said.

In 2011, a spokeswoman for the Department of Early Learning said the agency had requested records from Idaho before granting Moore’s license in 2007, but that there was nothing to indicate problems.

The suit also alleged that the state failed to properly investigate and address complaints in Washington about All Hours, including improperly restraining children, inadequate supervision and inappropriate behaviors.

The 24-hour facility first made news as the recipient of the most state subsidy payments of any day care in Washington, according to the news release.

At one time, Moore received nearly a quarter-million dollars to provide care for children whose parents needed care in off hours, including overnight, the release said.

“State officials knew that the kids who attended All Hours Daycare depended on the Department of Early Learning to properly monitor and provide oversight, especially since the day care was open all the time with limited staff and received so many state dollars every year,” said another attorney, Darrell Cochran, who also represented the abused children and their families.

The settlement has to be approved by a Snohomish County judge because it involves minors. Pfau said he expects that process to be completed in April.