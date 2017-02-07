The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, although the extent of his injuries was unknown.
Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing at a South Everett gas station.
The male victim has been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, although the extent of his injuries was not immediately reported. The stabbing reportedly occurred in the 11800 block of Highway 99.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect is not known, according to a tweet.
This post will be updated.
