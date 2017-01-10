The man told deputies he was looking for money to buy a bus ticket to somewhere that didn’t have snow.
SPOKANE VALLEY — A man has been arrested in the city of Spokane Valley after breaking into a business in search of money to escape all the snow in the Spokane region.
Spokane Valley deputies on Monday arrested 39-year-old Jonah S. Edera without incident.
Edera told deputies he was looking for money to buy a bus ticket to somewhere that didn’t have snow.
Edera was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree burglary.
