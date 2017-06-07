The victim told officers that a man arrived at her Spokane apartment looking for a woman named Sharon, which is not her name. The man flashed a Homeland Security identification badge and shortly after punched her in the face.

SPOKANE — Police in Spokane are investigating a Department of Homeland Security agent who is suspected of flashing his badge, then knocking a woman unconscious and raping her in her apartment last week.

Court documents say police have obtained a search warrant investigating the allegations of first-degree rape, burglary and robbery against the Homeland Security agent from Yakima.

The Spokesman-Review says the case began last Wednesday when officers responded to a report of a “stranger-to-stranger” rape. The victim told officers that a man arrived at her North Spokane apartment complex looking for a woman named Sharon, which is not her name.

The man flashed a Homeland Security identification badge and shortly after punched her in the face.

He has not been arrested.

Investigators reached out to officials with Homeland Security, who confirmed that they were conducting an annual training conference in Spokane, The Spokesman-Review reported. On Thursday, Spokane police detectives arrived and the agent was excused from class.