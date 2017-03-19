Spokane school officials suspend football coach while they investigate allegations that he exposed himself to players last year at a camp
SPOKANE (AP) — Spokane school officials have suspended a high school football coach as they investigate allegations he exposed himself to players at a camp last summer.
The Spokesman-Review reports that Jim Sharkey called the allegations false and denied to school officials that the incident took place. He vowed to fight the allegations.
After a leadership camp last summer, a football player reported to school officials that Sharkey exposed his penis inside a hot dog bun.
Public documents obtained by the newspaper Friday show a district official wrote in September she was unable to substantiate allegations the coach had exposed himself but gave him a written reprimand for allowing alcohol to be consumed in front of students.
But Sharkey was placed on administrative leave Feb. 1 when more players claimed to have seen the hot dog incident and others students reported questionable behavior by the coach.
